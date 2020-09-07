हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India beats Brazil to become second-worst COVID-19-hit country in world, records 90,802 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

India overtook Brazil that has witnessed 41,37,521 cases, while the US, which is the worst-hit country, has a total of 62,77,004 COVID-19 infections.

India beats Brazil to become second-worst COVID-19-hit country in world, records 90,802 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India, that has been reporting record daily surge in COVID-19 cases from the past few days, registered 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and became the second-worst affected country across the world after the United States (US).

As per the health bulletin released on Monday (September 7, 2020) morning, there have been 42,04,613 coronavirus confirmed infections in India, including 71,642 COVID-19 related fatalities. Around 1,016 people succumbed to coronavirus across India in the past 24 hours and took the COVID-19 case fatality rate to 1.70 per cent.

India overtook Brazil that has witnessed 41,37,521 cases, while the US, which is the worst-hit country, has a total of 62,77,004 COVID-19 infections, as per the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Notably, India recorded 90,633 new COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths on September 6, while, the total coronavirus confirmed cases tally was increased by 86,432 on September 5.  

Earlier in the day, the metro rail services resumed across India after more than five months of COVID0-19 hiatus.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has so far infected 2,71,15,056 people around the world and has taken 8,89,037 lives.

Here are the worst-10 affected countries (Confirmed cases wise)

Country COVID-19 cases
US 62,77,004
India 42,04,613
Brazil 41,37,521
Russia 10,27,334
Peru 6,89,977
Colombia 6,66,521
South Africa 6,38,517
Mexico 6,34,023
Spain 4,98,989
Argentina 4,78,792

Worst-10 affected countries (COVID-19 deaths wise)

Country COVID-19 deaths
US 1,88,941
Brazil 1,26,650
India 71,642
Mexico 67,558
United Kingdom 41,640
Italy 35,541
France 30,730
Peru 29,838
Spain 29,418
Iran 22,293

Around 1,81,33,725 people in the world have recovered to date, where Brazil (35,22,155) has recorded the most number of coronavirus recoveries followed by India (23,15,995) and the US (8,40,997).

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19IndiaCoronavirus global
Next
Story

Care of elderly during COVID-19 pandemic: Supreme Court grants 4 weeks to states to file affidavits
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

India: A record 90,802 new Corona cases were reported in one day