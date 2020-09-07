India beats Brazil to become second-worst COVID-19-hit country in world, records 90,802 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India, that has been reporting record daily surge in COVID-19 cases from the past few days, registered 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and became the second-worst affected country across the world after the United States (US).

As per the health bulletin released on Monday (September 7, 2020) morning, there have been 42,04,613 coronavirus confirmed infections in India, including 71,642 COVID-19 related fatalities. Around 1,016 people succumbed to coronavirus across India in the past 24 hours and took the COVID-19 case fatality rate to 1.70 per cent.

India overtook Brazil that has witnessed 41,37,521 cases, while the US, which is the worst-hit country, has a total of 62,77,004 COVID-19 infections, as per the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Notably, India recorded 90,633 new COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths on September 6, while, the total coronavirus confirmed cases tally was increased by 86,432 on September 5.

Earlier in the day, the metro rail services resumed across India after more than five months of COVID0-19 hiatus.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has so far infected 2,71,15,056 people around the world and has taken 8,89,037 lives.

Here are the worst-10 affected countries (Confirmed cases wise)

Country COVID-19 cases US 62,77,004 India 42,04,613 Brazil 41,37,521 Russia 10,27,334 Peru 6,89,977 Colombia 6,66,521 South Africa 6,38,517 Mexico 6,34,023 Spain 4,98,989 Argentina 4,78,792

Worst-10 affected countries (COVID-19 deaths wise)

Country COVID-19 deaths US 1,88,941 Brazil 1,26,650 India 71,642 Mexico 67,558 United Kingdom 41,640 Italy 35,541 France 30,730 Peru 29,838 Spain 29,418 Iran 22,293

Around 1,81,33,725 people in the world have recovered to date, where Brazil (35,22,155) has recorded the most number of coronavirus recoveries followed by India (23,15,995) and the US (8,40,997).