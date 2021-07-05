India considers whole world as one family, Co-WIN platform will be made open source: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 5) said that the Co-WIN platform for managing COVID-19 vaccination will be made open source so that countries around the world can benefit from it.

Modi said that India considers the whole world as one family and thus the software will be made available to all.

“Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for COVID-19 vaccination - the platform we call Co-WIN- is being prepared to be made open source,” said PM Modi, while addressing Co-WIN Global Conclave.

The prime minister stressed the importance of technology in the fight against the pandemic.

“Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19. Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our COVID-19 tracing and tracking app open source as soon as it was technically feasible,” said Modi.

He asserted that vaccination is the “best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic” adding, “Right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy.”

Modi conveyed condolences for the lives lost due to the pandemic around the world.

“I convey my sincere condolences for all lives lost to pandemic, in all countries. There is no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 yrs. Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation,” he said.

