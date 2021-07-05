हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

India considers whole world as one family, Co-WIN platform will be made open source: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 5) said that the Co-WIN platform for managing COVID-19 vaccination will be made open source so that countries around the world can benefit from it.

India considers whole world as one family, Co-WIN platform will be made open source: PM Narendra Modi
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 5) said that the Co-WIN platform for managing COVID-19 vaccination will be made open source so that countries around the world can benefit from it.

Modi said that India considers the whole world as one family and thus the software will be made available to all.

“Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for COVID-19 vaccination - the platform we call Co-WIN- is being prepared to be made open source,” said PM Modi, while addressing Co-WIN Global Conclave.

The prime minister stressed the importance of technology in the fight against the pandemic.

“Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19. Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our COVID-19 tracing and tracking app open source as soon as it was technically feasible,” said Modi.

He asserted that vaccination is the “best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic” adding, “Right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy.”

Modi conveyed condolences for the lives lost due to the pandemic around the world.

“I convey my sincere condolences for all lives lost to pandemic, in all countries. There is no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 yrs. Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation,” he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modico-WINCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Stan Swamy, accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, passes away at 84

Must Watch

PT2M31S

PM Modi may soon expand the Central Cabinet, 3-4 ministers from UP may join