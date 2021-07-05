Co-Win Global Conclave: India's COVID-19 vaccination platform to go global today, PM Narendra Modi to share special message

New Delhi: India on Monday (July 5, 2021) will hold a virtual global conclave of representatives from the health and technology domains from various countries to share details of its COVID-19 vaccination platform Co-WIN.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre has decided to make Co-WIN available to any country desirous to use the platform for managing their vaccination programme in their country.

The Co-Win Global Conclave will begin at 3 PM IST ((GMT +5:30 hours) and will have a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual conclave.

The virtual conclave is likely to see participation from health and technology experts of about 50 countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda.

This is to be noted that there will be no financial charge or license fee for using Co-WIN or its components.

Co-WIN, a cloud-based platform for the COVID-19 vaccination drive's planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation, is an end to end solution that has utilities relating to the management of vaccination from national up to the vaccinator level.

The Co-WIN system also facilitates multiple role creations for orchestrating vaccination drive at various levels and allows for the creation of users, registration of beneficiaries, facilities/planning units and session sites followed by planning and scheduling sessions and management of the vaccination process. It also includes the issuance of digitally signed COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

To date, more than 36 crore registrations have been done on the Co-WIN digital platform.

