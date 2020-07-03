India conveys protest to Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) with an aim to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, 14 Indians have been killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistani forces till June this year. The unprovoked ceasefire violations are in contravention of the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries, the sources said.

They said India has also conveyed its strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including by providing covering fire.

Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistani forces have not stopped such activities, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

On June 30, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Kupwara district. In the afternoon, the Pakistan Army initiated firing along the LoC in Machhal sector. Pakistan had used mortars and other weapons to shell forward posts in the region.