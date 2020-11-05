हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

India determined to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: Rajnath Singh on border row with China

The standoff between India and China began on May 6 and has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

India determined to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: Rajnath Singh on border row with China

New Delhi: India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of "unilateralism and aggression", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday while referring to the ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Defence Minister, however, said that India attaches importance to the peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and is committed to respecting various agreements inked for maintenance of peace along the borders.

"However, India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression," Singh said. The Defence Minister made these remarks while addressing a virtual seminar organised by the National Defence College.

Singh added that India is a peace-loving country and it believes that differences should not become disputes. The standoff between India and China began on May 6 and has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place on Friday. In his address, the defence minister also talked about efforts being made to enhance India's military prowess as well as to boost domestic defence production.

"Peace can only be ensured through the ability to deter war; we have attempted to build deterrence through capability development and indigenisation," Singh said.

On Pakistan, Singh said it continues to be "adamant" in use of terrorism as a state policy. 

Live TV

Tags:
IndiaChinaRajnath SinghIndia-China border standoff
Next
Story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accuses her of not letting poor benefit from central schemes
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M2S

Zee News Exclusive : Shatrughan Sinha on his son Luv Sinha's debut in Bihar election