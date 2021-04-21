India elected to three key bodies of UN's Economic and Social Council

New Delhi: India has been elected to three key bodies of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

The three panels are Criminal Justice the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), Executive Board of UN Women, Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

The CCPCJ acts as the principal policy-making body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. The Vienna-based body has 40 member states that are elected by ECOSOC and is chaired by a Bureau, including one member per Regional Group.

India was elected to World Food Program or WFP's supreme governing body which comprises 36 Members of the United Nations or Member Nations of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the board provides inter-governmental support, policy direction and supervision of the activities of WFP.

While, the UN Women is about gender issues and the executive board consists of 41 members, 10 from the African States, 10 from the Asian States, 4 from the Eastern European States, 6 from Latin American and the Caribbean States, 5 from Western Europe and the Other States, and 6 from top contributing countries.

Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri was the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women in the past.