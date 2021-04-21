हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UN

India elected to three key bodies of UN's Economic and Social Council

India has been elected to three key bodies of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

India elected to three key bodies of UN&#039;s Economic and Social Council
File photo

New Delhi: India has been elected to three key bodies of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

The three panels are Criminal Justice the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice  (CCPCJ), Executive Board of UN Women, Executive Board of the World Food Programme. 

The CCPCJ acts as the principal policy-making body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. The Vienna-based body has 40 member states that are elected by ECOSOC and is chaired by a Bureau, including one member per Regional Group.

India was elected to World Food Program or WFP's supreme governing body which comprises 36 Members of the United Nations or Member Nations of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the board provides inter-governmental support, policy direction and supervision of the activities of WFP.

While, the UN Women is about gender issues and the executive board consists of 41 members, 10 from the African States, 10 from the Asian States, 4 from the Eastern European States, 6 from Latin American and the Caribbean States, 5 from Western Europe and the Other States, and 6 from top contributing countries.

Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri was the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women in the past.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UNIndiaUnited Nations
Next
Story

Mumbai woman buys fake Remdesivir drug via social media, duped of Rs 18000

Must Watch

PT8M41S

Bollywood Breaking: Anil Kapoor receives second dose of COVID vaccine!