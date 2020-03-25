India launches Telegram channel on coronavirus COVID-19 updates

New Delhi: The government of India in its efforts to provide latest updates related to coronavirus and its outbreak in India has launched its own official channel on the Telegram app.

The Telegram group, called ‘MyGov Corona Newsdesk', aims to provide accurate updates and preventive measures to be taken to safeguard from the virus. Also, new initiatives and important messages from PM Modi are also shared on this group.

A few days ago a similar WhatsApp group had been created too, the reason is that social media is used to spread false information so to curb this trend and to disseminate official updates social and messaging apps are being used.

For all the updates on coronavirus one can join the Government of India's official Telegram channel. Tap: https://t.me/MyGovCoronaNewsdesk, then tap 'Join'.

So far in India, 536 cases of infections have been reported with 10 fatalities and 40 recovery cases, according to data recorded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nation-wide shut down effective from Wednesday (March 25) midnight till April 15.