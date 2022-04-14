हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India logs 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours

The country recorded 818 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,06,228.

India logs 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: India recorded 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,736, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (April 14, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,058.

A decrease of 19 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 818 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,06,228. 

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​186.22 crore. As many as 4,34,877 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Delhi sees massive jump in Covid cases

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 299 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors claimed it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department data. No fatality due to the disease was recorded on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID cases
Next
Story

Ambedkar Jayanti: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Baba Saheb on his birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Videsh Superfast : US president Biden speaks to Zelensky