India logs 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,736, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (April 14, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,058.

COVID-19 | India reports 1,007 fresh cases and 818 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,058 Daily positivity rate (0.23%) pic.twitter.com/RFeTqIch8x — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

A decrease of 19 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 818 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,06,228.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​186.22 crore. As many as 4,34,877 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Delhi sees massive jump in Covid cases

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 299 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors claimed it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department data. No fatality due to the disease was recorded on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV