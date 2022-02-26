हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 11,499 new Covid-19 cases, 255 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 23,598 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,22,70,482. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 11,499 new Covid-19 cases, 255 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,13,481, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (February 26, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,21,881.

A decrease of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 23,598 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,22,70,482. 

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​177.17 crore. As many as 11,36,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

A total of 5,13,481 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,687 from Maharashtra, 64,980 from Kerala, 39,900 from Karnataka, 38,000 from Tamil Nadu, 26,117 from Delhi, 23,447 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,169 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

