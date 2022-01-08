हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 3,071

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,463, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 8, 2022). The active cases stand at 4,72,169.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 40,895 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,44,12,740.

India logged 64 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 3,071, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 1,203 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 876, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka at 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala at 284 and Gujarat at 204. 

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

