India Records 24 New Covid-19 Infections, Lowest Since February 2020

India, which recorded its first case of coronavirus infection on January 30, 2020, currently has 1,431 active Covid-19 cases.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:57 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since February 2020, while the count of active cases has dipped to 1,431, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The first case of coronavirus infection in the country was recorded on January 30, 2020, in Kerala and the first death was reported on March 10, 2020 from Karnataka. The health ministry started issuing daily Covid data from March end onwards.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Monday, the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913.

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599) while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

