COVID-19

Covid-19 pandemic nearing its end? Centre asks states, UTs to end additional restrictions

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of cases...," Union Health Secretary said in a letter. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend, the Central government on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional Covid-19 restrictions

In a letter to states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "The Covid-19 pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. The average daily cases during last week were 50,476 and 27,409 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity on February 15, has declined to 3.63 per cent."

The Union Health Secretary also said that the government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the "changing epidemiology of the Covid-19 virus globally."

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the State/UT," read the letter.

Bhushan further asserted that the Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel guidelines since February 10, 2022.

He further asked the state governments to relax the restrictions at their borders and at airports so that movement of people and economy is not hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entry.

The Union Health Secretary also asked all the states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis.

Also, the Health Secretary asked states to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. 

(With ANI inputs)

COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 pandemicCOVID-19 guidelinesCentral GovermentMinistry of Health & Family Welfare
