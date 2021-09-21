India records 26,115 new cases in 24 hours, a significant 13.6% dip from yesterday

New Delhi: According to data published by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded 26,115 new cases on Tuesday (September 21), thus reporting a significant dip in the daily tally of cases. Around 252 fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 445,385.

These are some of the latest development for COVID as shared by the Ministry of Health:

- 81.85 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

- Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.92%; lowest since March 2020

- India's Active caseload stands at 3,09,575; lowest in 184 days

- 26,115 new cases in the last 24 hours

- Recovery Rate currently at 97.75%; Highest since March 2020

34,469 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,27,49,574

- Weekly Positivity Rate (2.08%) less than 3% for last 88 days

- Daily positivity rate (1.85%) less than 3% for last 22 days

- 55.50 cr Total Tests conducted so far

Meanwhile earlier, talking to the news agency PTI, vaccinologist Dr Gangandeep Kang said local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country may add up to form a third wave of the pandemic, but the scale will not be like before. In an interview with PTI over the COVID-19 situation in India, Kang said after the second wave, maybe a quarter of the country's population continues to be susceptible to the virus. "So will we be able to achieve within that quarter the same numbers and the same patterns that we saw in the second wave? That I think is unlikely. What we will see is local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country. Now if that will collect to form a third wave, that may happen if we have a lot of behaviour change around festivals, but the scale is not going to be anything like what we saw before," she said.

