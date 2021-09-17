India records 34,403 new COVID-19 cases, 37,950 recoveries in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 34,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,33,81,728, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (September 17, 2021).

The country also recorded 37,950 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,25,98,424 and the active caseload now stands at 3,39,056. A reduction of 3,867 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 97.65 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 1.97 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 84 days, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.25 percent, which is below 3 percent for the last 18 days.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization on Friday said that over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in WHO-affiliated South-East Asian countries. India has administered a total of 76,57,17,137 doses (first and second) as of yesterday, it added.

Additionally, more than 77.77crore (77,77,26,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India and through the direct state procurement category. Further, more than 6.17Cr (6,17,22,315) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Live TV