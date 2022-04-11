India records 861 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 861 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,691, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (April 11, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,058.

India reports 861 fresh #COVID19 cases, 929 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 11,058 (0.03%)

Death toll: 5,21,691

Total recoveries: 4,25,03,383 1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. pic.twitter.com/k63exSU7V9 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

A decrease of 74 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 929 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,03,383.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​185.74 crore. As many as 2,71,211 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines at private vaccination centres to all aged above 18 years, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose.

Live TV