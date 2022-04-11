New Delhi: India on Sunday (April 10, 2022) began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines at private vaccination centres to all aged above 18 years, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose.

The health ministry informed that the precaution dose will be of the same Covid-19 vaccine which has been used for administration of the first and second dose. Additionally, the Centre said that the private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Slow start in Delhi

Administering of precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines began in Delhi on Sunday. However, the pace of the vaccination at private centres was sluggish.

While some of the private vaccination centres, like the Fortis Healthcare group, started administering the dose, others like Apollo Hospital and Max Healthcare said that they would begin vaccinating people from April 11.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 booster dose for all adults: When should you take it, cost of jab, other details here

Goa postpones launch of precaution dose drive

Goa failed to begin the exercise of administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines from Sunday due to unavailability of jabs at some private vaccination centres and as the medical staff of such facilities is yet to be trained for the purpose, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Goa's immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said that precaution dose could not be given in the state due to technical reasons and the exercise would begin in the next two days after the issues are resolved.

"Some private vaccination centres have not received vaccines and also its staff is not trained for the purpose. But these issues would be resolved within the next two days, after which the precaution doses would be administered at private facilities in the state," he said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 booster dose for all Indians: Same jab to be taken, service charge up to Rs 150 at pvt centres

MP begins administering precautionary dose

Madhya Pradesh also started administering the precautionary dose of Covid-19 to people in the age group of 18-59 years on Sunday, but it may take some time to set up private centres for the purpose, a state government official said.

“The rollout of precautionary dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been started in the state. People should get information about such centres in their respective cities on the CoWIN portal,” he said.

Such private centres will need to purchase the vaccines and the entire process may take some time to start the facility, the official said.

Free camp organised in Bengaluru

Karnataka also commenced administration of the precautionary dose of Covid-19 to people in the age group of 18-59 years. In Bengaluru, the Federation of Karnataka Traders Association (FKTA) organised a free vaccination camp yesterday.

The spokesperson of the Association said, "I would like to thank and congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the vaccination in a big way, which has helped us survive the different waves of the pandemic."

"Booster dose for the population between 18 years to 45 years of age started from today and we have organised a camp, which is our 42nd camp. We have been doing this for the last nine months with the support of 29 traders associations," the spokesperson added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV