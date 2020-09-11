India records highest 24-hour spike of 96551 COVID-19 cases, tally over 45 lakh

New Delhi: India registered yet another highest 24-hour spike on Friday (September 11, 2020) with 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in a single day with this India`s COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 45,62,415 which includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the death toll rose to 76,271 with 1,209 new fatalities reported from the infection across the country.

India has crossed the highest tally of COVID-19 cases reported by a country in a single day which was reported by the US, but the latter still holds the single-day deaths record of 2,494 on April 15.

The coronavirus count Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country by the infection, it has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

Followed by Andhra Pradesh with 97,271 active cases is also severely affected by COVID-19. So far, 4,25,607 patients have been cured in the state while 4,634 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

Delhi, on the other hand, has recorded 23,773 active cases, 1,72,763 cured patients, and 4,638 deaths due to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 11,63,542 samples were tested for COVID-19 on September 10 taking the total number of tests conducted for the disease to 5,40,97,975 in the country.