India records highest single-day spike with 17,296 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 4.90 lakh

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 4.90 lakh-mark on Friday with over 17,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases stands at 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 recovered and 15,301 deaths.
With 407 deaths and 17,296 new COVID19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with over 1.47 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,000 deaths while Delhi has reported more than 73,000 COVID cases and over 2,400 fatalities. Nearly 71,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, which is the third worst-hit followed by Gujarat being the fourth worst-hit state in India with nearly 30,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,700 fatalities.
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|43
|0
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5760
|4988
|136
|10884
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|38
|1
|160
|4
|Assam
|2279
|4033
|9
|6321
|5
|Bihar
|1975
|6441
|57
|8473
|6
|Chandigarh
|88
|329
|6
|423
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|685
|1755
|12
|2452
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|123
|32
|0
|155
|9
|Delhi
|26586
|44765
|2429
|73780
|10
|Goa
|658
|335
|2
|995
|11
|Gujarat
|6269
|21498
|1753
|29520
|12
|Haryana
|4885
|7380
|198
|12463
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|477
|9
|839
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|3967
|90
|6549
|15
|Jharkhand
|645
|1605
|12
|2262
|16
|Karnataka
|3720
|6670
|170
|10560
|17
|Kerala
|1761
|1943
|22
|3726
|18
|Ladakh
|582
|358
|1
|941
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2435
|9619
|542
|12596
|20
|Maharashtra
|63357
|77453
|6931
|147741
|21
|Manipur
|702
|354
|0
|1056
|22
|Meghalaya
|3
|42
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|24
|Nagaland
|195
|160
|0
|355
|25
|Odisha
|1654
|4291
|17
|5962
|26
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|27
|Punjab
|1457
|3192
|120
|4769
|28
|Rajasthan
|3077
|12840
|379
|16296
|29
|Sikkim
|46
|39
|0
|85
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|30067
|39999
|911
|70977
|31
|Telangana
|6446
|4688
|230
|11364
|32
|Tripura
|270
|1019
|1
|1290
|33
|Uttarakhand
|897
|1758
|36
|2691
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6463
|13119
|611
|20193
|35
|West Bengal
|4852
|10190
|606
|15648
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8123
|8123
|Total#
|189463
|285637
|15301
|490401
States/UTs where corona cases have surged past 2,000-mark are Bihar with 8,473 cases, Jammu and Kashmir with 6,549 cases, Assam with 6,321 cases, Odisha with 5,962, Punjab with 4,769 cases, Kerala with 3,726, Uttarakhand with 2,691 cases, Chhattisgarh with 2,452 cases and Jharkhand with 2,262 cases.
Meanwhile, a total of 77,76,228 COVID-19 samples were tested in India so far out of which 215446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, as per ICMR data.
The recovery rate in India stands at 58.24 percent.