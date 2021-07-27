India records less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases after 132 days

New Delhi: India recorded less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases after 132 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday (July 27, 2021). The country witnessed 29,689 infections in the last 24 hours and the active coronavirus caseload has now come down below 4,00,000 after 124 days. The active count currently stands at 3,98,100 and constitutes 1.27% of total cases.

The Health Ministry also informed that the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.33% while the daily positivity rate is at 1.73%.

There were also 415 coronavirus-related deaths and 42,363 recoveries between Monday and Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of fatalities has jumped to 4,21,382, whereas, more than 3.06 crore people have recovered so far.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage has crossed the 44.19 crore mark.

Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 195 million and the death toll has surged to more than 4.18 million, the data by Johns Hopkins University showed. The United States continues to be the world's worst-hit country with 35,287,269 cases and 6,27,039 deaths, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

