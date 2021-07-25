हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 vaccine

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to get vaccinated, cites his nonagenarian mother as example

Modi said, “I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age... she too has taken both doses."

File Photo

New Delhi: Addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 25) adduced the example of himself and his nonagenarian mother Heeraben Modi to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccination. Urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Modi said that he and his mother are fully vaccinated and asked people to trust science as avoiding the jab can prove to be ‘dangerous’. 

“I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age... she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it is very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous," ANI quoted Modi as saying. 

Talking about the upcoming festivals, he urged people to abide by all COVID-19 protocols. "During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You do not have to forget COVID-19 related protocols,” he added. 

Further, the PM stressed on the need to address vaccine hesitancy, based on rumours, and said that India achieved the feat of ‘inoculating million people in a single day’. 

Meanwhile, from Tokyo Olympics to Kargil Diwas, PM Modi touched on various other subjects during his radio programme. He also hailed several entrepreneurs for their incredible efforts in nation-building including Software Engineer Sai Praneeth who built a platform for weather information for farmers, Isaak Munda who runs a popular YouTube channel, IIT alumni who started a 3D printing start-up, farmer Bikramjit Chakma who cultivates berries, Sanjay Rana for his free chole-bhature for vaccinated people among others.

PM Modi also said that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a "Bharat Jodo Andolan'' just like Mahatma Gandhi had led the "Bharat Chhoro Andolan". In addition, he stated, “We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First.”

(With agency inputs)

