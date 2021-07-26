India records 39,361 COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 39,361 new COVID-19 cases and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday (July 26, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,14,11,262, of which, 4,20,967 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,11,189 are active cases. A decline of 381 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,05,79,106 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,968 people recovered from the infection on Monday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.35 percent.

"More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline," said Union Health Ministry in a release.

