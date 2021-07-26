हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 39,361 COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths in the last 24 hours

A total of 3,05,79,106 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,968 people recovered from the infection on Monday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.35 percent. 

India records 39,361 COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths in the last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 39,361 new COVID-19 cases and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday (July 26, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,14,11,262, of which, 4,20,967 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,11,189 are active cases. A decline of 381 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,05,79,106 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,968 people recovered from the infection on Monday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.35 percent. 

"More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline," said Union Health Ministry in a release.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadindia covid-19 cases
Next
Story

LIVE: India to honour fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army completes 22 years of victory in Kargil, biggest celebration of army valor