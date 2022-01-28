India records over 2.51 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 2,51,209 new Covid-19 cases, 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,92,327, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (January 28, 2022). The active cases stand at 21,05,611.

A decrease of 96,861 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,47,443 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,80,24,771.

India reports 2,51,209 new #COVID19 cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 21,05,611 (5.18%)

Daily positivity rate: 15.88% Total Vaccination : 1,64,44,73,216 pic.twitter.com/vz7DhaPdvz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

The active cases comprise 5.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​164.44 crore.

The Ministry, in its release, informed that 15,82,307 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sujeet Kumar Singh, on Thursday said, “Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in comparison to the BA.1 variant in India now.’’ He, however, added that BA.3 sub-variant has not been detected in India yet.

"Earlier, the BA.1 variant was dominant among the samples collected from the travellers. Now in community settings, we have found that the BA.2 sub-variant is gradually increasing," Singh said.

Singh also emphasised that the Delta variant has not gone yet. Talking about Covid fatalities, he said that those unvaccinated and people with comorbidities are in the high-risk group. "Around 64 per cent of those who died in Delhi were from the unvaccinated group with major comorbid population," he added.

Live TV