India registers 3,993 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload falls below 50,000

The country recorded 8,055 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,06,150. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Covid-19 situation in India remains under control as the country recorded 3,993 new cases of coronavirus, 108 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,15,210, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (March 8, 2022). The active cases stand at 49,948.

A decrease of 4,170 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,055 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,06,150. 

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​179.13 crore. As many as 8,73,395 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mainland China has logged its highest number of daily new local symptomatic Covid-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly.

China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday. That marks the highest daily caseload since Chinese authorities started in early March 2020 to count locally found infections and cases arriving from outside mainland separately.

The majority of Sunday`s 214 local cases were found in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin and Shandong.

