India reiterates Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of country amid 'opposition' of China on Amit Shah's visit

India on Friday reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country, adding that India's position has always been clear and consistent. The statement comes in the wake of China's firm opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day on February 20 and warned India against "complicating" the border issue.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full state from a Union Territory, 34 years ago on February 20. The region was part of British India in 1913-14 and formally included when the McMahon Line was established as the border between India and Tibet in 1938. Disputing India`s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, China`s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had told the media in Beijing that "The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called `Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to Shah`s visit."

Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said, "Our position on Arunachal Pradesh is clear and consistent. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India."

He added, "Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other states of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of the Indian people."

Speaking on the trade deal with the US, Kumar said, "We have been engaging with the United States on trade talks for some time. We hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. We do not want to rush into a deal as the issues involved are complicated with many decisions potentially having a real impact on people’s lives and long-term economic consequences. We do not want to create artificial deadlines."

"The India-US relationship is progressing from strength to strength. Our trade has already been growing at more than 10% per annum for the past two years, our trade deficit has been declining steadily. Our trade will become even more balanced with increasing imports of US oil and gas, and purchase of large numbers of civil aircraft by India over the next few years. The US is now our 6th largest source of crude oil imports, while we have become the US’s 4th largest customer of crude oil," he added.

On the space cooperation with the US, the MEA Spokesperson said, "India and the US have a long history of cooperation in civil space arena including earth observation, satellite navigation, and space exploration. There is a Joint Working Group to regularly review cooperation and identify new areas. Currently, our sides are cooperating in Mars exploration, heliophysics, and human spaceflight. On the commercial front, ISRO has launched 209 satellites from US, onboard PSLV, as co-passengers."



"ISRO and NASA are together building a microwave remote sensing satellite with dual-frequency (L and S-band) Synthetic Aperture Radar. NASA will contribute L-band Radar, while ISRO will contribute S-band Radar and the satellite. This joint mission is planned to be realised for launch in 2022. This is the world’s first dual-frequency SAR satellite. ISRO is also working with US Government agencies for cooperation in the safety of spaceflight through an exchange of situational awareness information," he added.

On nuclear cooperation with the US, India said, "Westinghouse and NPCIL are in discussion to build six 1100 MW reactors at Kovvada, AP. Following the resolution of Westinghouse’s bankruptcy issues, the two sides are in discussion regarding the division of responsibility of the work. NPCIL has visited the U.S. reference plant to understand Westinghouse’s modular construction methodology."