India rejects Pakistan's 'preposterous' claim of attacking it again

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's claim that it would attack the latter again, calling the statement of its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as irresponsible and preposterous. "India rejects as an irresponsible and preposterous statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister that it will attack Pakistan again," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi aimed at whipping up war hysteria in the region, MEA added. It further said that this public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake an attack in India.

Pakistan needs to take credible, irreversible steps against terrorism rather than making hysterical statements to obfuscate core issue, the External Affairs Ministry said.

"Pakistan advised to use established diplomatic, DGMO channels to share any actionable intelligence about imminent terror attacks," the MEA added.

The ministry further said that India reserves the right to respond firmly and decisively to any cross-border terrorist attack.

