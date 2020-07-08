India reports 22752 new COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 742417; death toll at 20642

New Delhi: India's total of coronavirus cases rose to 7,42,417 on Wednesday with a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which includes 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,830 patients that have been cured/discharged, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. With 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, India`s death toll is at 20,642.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday informed that a total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID-19 up to July 7. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state reporting 2,17,121 coronavirus cases and 9,250 fatalities. Followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,18,594 cases and 1,636 deaths due to coronavirus. While Delhi has a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Gujarat has recorded 37,550 cases and 1,977 deaths; Uttar Pradesh (29,968), Rajasthan (21,404), Madhya Pradesh (15,627), West Bengal (23,837), Haryana (17,999), Karnataka (26,815), Andhra Pradesh (21,197), Telangana (27,612) and Bihar (12,570) cases.

Meanwhile, the global number of coronavirus cases crossed 11.7 million, while the deaths have soared to over 5,43,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.