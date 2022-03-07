India reports 4,362 new Covid-19 cases, 66 fatalities in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Continuing the steep decline in daily infections, India registered 4,362 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data on Monday (March 7).

With 4,362 new cases today, India has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus cases since May 17, 2020. The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The total caseload has mounted to 4,29,67,315, while the death toll reached 5,15,102, the ministry said. The case fatality rate in the country is at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases in the country dropped to 54,118 and now consist of 0.13 per cent of the total infections. While the national coronavirus recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive reached more than 178.90 crore.

A total of 6,12,926 tests for detecting Covid-19 were conducted on Sunday, taking the total tests conducted so far to 77,34,37,172.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV