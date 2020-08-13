India reports 66999 COVID-19 cases in single day, tally close to 24-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported another record single-day spike of coronavirus COVID-19 with 66,999 new cases of infections and 942 fatalities. India's tally rose to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths, as per Union Ministry of Health data.

A record 8,30,391 samples were tested in a single day on August 12, the total number of samples tested so far is 2,68,45,688, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.96 per cent. There are 6,53,622 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently, which accounts for 27.27 per cent of its total caseload.

The total number of cured cases are 16,95,982 taking the recovery rate to 70.76%.

Maharashtra's active caseload stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

India, with the world's third biggest caseload after the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.