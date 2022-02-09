India reports 71,365 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload drops to 8.92 lakh

New Delhi: India's total tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 4,24,10,976 after the country reported 71,365 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday (February 9, 2022) morning.

The active coronavirus caseload, however, has now dropped to 8,92,828 and comprises 2.11 per cent of the total infections.

A reduction of 1,02,063 cases was recorded in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,71,726 new Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 7.57%. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 4.54%.

The death toll also climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities and the national recovery rate improved to 96.70 per cent after over 1.72 lakh people recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and India's vaccination coverage has now crossed 170.87 crore.

