India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 53.79%; over 2 lakh patients cured

NEW DELHI: Despite an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, the rate of recovery from the deadly infection in India has improved to 53.79%. India now has more than two lakh persons successfully cured of the coronavirus infection.

According to the Health Ministry, with 10,386 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs, the total number of recovered patients now stands at 2,04,710.

There are currently, 1,63,248 active cases that are under medical supervision. According to the Health Ministry, the positive trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases.

All this comes on a day when India recorded the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the Covid-19 tally to more than 3.8 lakh mark on Friday (June 19, 2020).

As per the Ministry of Health data, total cases in India surged to 380,532 which includes 163,248 are active cases while at least 204,711 people have been cured of the infection.

The number of Covid-19 death toll in the country has increased to 12,573, an increase of 336 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which has emerged as the worst Coronavirus-hit state in the country, has so far recorded 1,20,504 cases, including 5,751 fatalities, and 60,838 recoveries.

Tamil Nadu followed with 52,334 cases. The Covid-19 tally in Delhi has crossed the 49,000-mark with as many as 49,979 cases recorded so far in the national capital. Gujarat has reported 25,601 cases so far.

States with most casualties after Maharashtra are Delhi (1,969), Gujarat (1,591), Tamil Nadu (625), West Bengal (518) and Madhya Pradesh (486).