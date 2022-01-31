India sees slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, records 2,09,918 new infections

New Delhi: India saw a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases and recorded 2,09,918 new infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday (January 31, 2022) morning.

With this, India's active caseload has now declined to 18,31,268 and constitutes 4.43% of the total infections.

According to the official data updated at 8 AM, the daily positivity rate is now at 15.77% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 15.75%.

The country also recorded 959 fresh deaths and 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the death toll is currently at 4,95,050, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,89,76,122.

Earlier on Sunday, 2,34,281 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection and the active cases stood at 18,84,937.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is fighting the new wave of Covid-19 with "great success" and asserted that the people's trust in indigenous vaccines was "our strength".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign."

It is a matter of pride that till now about four-and-a-half crore children have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he said.

"This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies," he said.

Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well, he added.

"This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength," the prime minister said.

"People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -- this is the wish of every person in the country," he stated.

