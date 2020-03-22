हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India sends aid to Coronavirus COVID-19-hit Italy

India has sent aid to coronavirus-hit Italy even as the country is dealing with the Coronavirus crisis itself. The consignment includes masks and medical equipment. 

File photo

New Delhi: India has sent aid to coronavirus-hit Italy even as the country is dealing with the Coronavirus crisis itself. The consignment includes masks and medical equipment. 

Welcoming Indian "gifts", Italian foreign ministry in a statement said, "we are grateful for the friendship and generosity in this time of need."

India last month provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance to China which comprised of masks, gloves and medical equipment. The supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China for evacuating stranded Indians.

India has also provided support to South Asian countries like Bhutan, Maldives and is in the process to help Nepal under the announcements made during the SAARC COVID-19 meet. 

At the SAARC coronavirus video conference, New Delhi had announced a COVID-19 emergency fund and said its rapid response team is available to any SAARC country in the need.

As of Sunday evening, there are 329 active COVID-19 cases in India while 23 have been cured or discharged. 7 people have lost their lives in India due to coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally have crossed 3,18,600 with Italy being the worst-hit country with 4,825 fatalities.

