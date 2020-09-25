India slams Pakistan, tells UN 'terror groups collecting funds in name of charity to finance terrorism'

New Delhi: Hitting out at Pakistan, India has told the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC) that UN listed international terror groups are collecting funds in name of charity to finance terror. India's First Secretary to the United Nations in Geneva Pawan Badhe called the development a "disturbing trend".

Badhe said, "Collection of funds by proscribed terrorist outfits ostensibly for undertaking charitable activities, but which, in reality, would be used to finance terror."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently said that Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) founded by UN listed terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the debate "Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention", Badhe highlighted how "malevolent attempts by terrorists" has been observed whose aim is "to exploit the financial and emotional distress caused by the lock-downs to disturb the cohesiveness of societies". Badhe added, "Terror groups have also exhorted supporters to target security forces and health workers."

India also raised the issue of fake news and detailed how "increased presence of people online and on social media has been targeted by terrorists to disseminate misinformation through hate speeches, fake news and doctored videos" with the intent to "entice and establish links with vulnerable individuals and recruit them in their cadres".

India called on states to cooperate to fight against terrorism and called it "the grossest affront to the enjoyment of the inalienable human right to life and to live in peace and security".