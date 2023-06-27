India Summons Pakistani Diplomat, Lodges Strong Protest Over Attacks On Sikh Community

New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned of attacks across the border if the need arises, the Government of India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought an explanation over rising attacks on the Sikh community members living in the neighbouring country. According to sources, the Government also asked the Pakistani authorities to investigate the case of attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the probe report at the earliest.

Sources said that the GoI has lodged a strong protest against the incidents taking place against the Sikh community in Pakistan. It also conveyed its strong displeasure over such incidents and demanded that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution.

The action from the Indian government came after four incidents of attacks have taken place between April-June in 2023 against the Sikh community. On Saturday, a Sikh community member was shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire at him, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

4th Sikh Community Member Shot Dead In Kakshal

The victim was identified as Manmohan Singh who was murdered by unidentified assailants in the Kakshal locality on Saturday. "Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal," a spokesman for the capital city police said on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The official said senior police officials and investigation teams have rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other evidence. Besides, a search operation was also launched in the vicinity to arrest the culprits, reported The News International.

Earlier on Friday, another Sikh man was shot and injured in the Dabgari area of the provincial capital. The victim was identified as Tarlug Singh son of Makhan Singh was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari, The News International reported. He was taken to hospital where his condition was out of danger.

In May, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Singh, 63, received a fatal gunshot to the head, this is the third attack on the Sikh community. Police officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack, according to Pakistan Today. Earlier in April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar.

As targeting killings against the Sikh community are on the rise in Pakistan, the minority communities and especially Sikhs are feeling insecure as the Pakistan government's failure to protect minorities is encouraging perpetrators to act with impunity.

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India can launch a strike across the border, if the need arises, adding that the country was not what it used to be before and was becoming stronger day by day. Raksha Mantri said when terrorists from across the border, in Pakistan, attacked Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not even take 10 minutes" to take a decision to send jawans to the other side to eliminate them. Addressing the National Security Conclave in Jammu, Singh said, "After Uri and Pulwama attacks, the PM didn't take even 10 minutes to take a decision and our jawans went across the border to eliminate the terrorists. We successfully sent a message to the world that India is no longer what it used to be. If the need arises, India can launch an attack across the border."

The Defence Minister also assured that once "peace" returns to Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be removed from the Union Territory.

"We have controlled the problem of insurgency in the Northeast and our government has also been successful in controlling left-wing extremism. Today, AFSPA has been removed from the majority of the Northeast. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here as well," Singh said.

