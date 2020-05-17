India under Lockdown 4; details, here's the guidelines and norms till May 31

New Delhi: In a major announcement on Sunday (May 17, 2020), the Centre has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronovirus COVID-19 spread.

Among other relaxations all the shops which includes barber shops and parlours, except those in malls and containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from Monday with staggered timings. The local authorities will have to ensure that social distancing rules are followed.

While flight services; Metro and rail services; educational institutions; shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms and parks continue to remain closed.

All religious places and congregations shall be closed to public. Sports complexes and stadia will be open but entry of spectators will not be allowed.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows e-commerce platforms to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential, in all areas except containment zones.

In the nine-page guidelines issued by the MHA, restaurants shall be allowed to operate their kitchen for home delivery of food items. While canteens at airports, bus depots and railway stations has been allowed to cater the stranded Indians returning home.

The home ministry has allowed the states and UTs to decide on the coding of the various zones, saying that inside the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration or local urban bodies.

Wearing of face covers mas been made compulsory, while spitting is punishable inviting fine, and social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport.

For marriage parties, not more than 50 persons and not more than 20 for funeral remains in effect.

The practice of work from home (WFH) with staggered working hours should be adopted in respect of all offices and other establishments where possible.

The statement urged people to install Aarogya Setu app by all who have compatible mobile phones.

State and UT Governments shall continue to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines and they shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any manner, the home ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.