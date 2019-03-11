India, US call on Pakistan to act against terrorism, dismantle terrorist infrastructure

New Delhi: India and the United States have on Monday called on Pakistan to act on the issue of terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure, denying safe haven to all terrorist groups in its territory.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who met US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, expressed satisfaction over the significant progress and quality of India-US Strategic Partnership since the latter's visit to India in September last year. Pompeo was in India for the first ever ministerial 2+2 dialogue.

Conveying appreciation to the US government and Pompeo personally for their firm support to India in the aftermath of Pulwama terrorist attack, Gokhale apprised the US Secretary of State about the recent developments in this regard.

Pompeo expressed his understanding of India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. Both the sides agreed that Pakistan needs to take concerted action to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure and to deny safe haven to all terrorist groups in its territory.

