India will pay a huge price: Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at Centre over border face-off with China

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over its handling of the border issue with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (July 18) said that India will have to pay a "huge price".

Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused PM Modi of failing to take tough action to counter Chinese aggression along the border in Ladakh, tweet: "China has taken our land and the Government of India is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China".

China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions. pic.twitter.com/5ewIFvj5wy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2020

The Wayanad MP also tagged a video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing soldiers in Ladakh on Friday (July 17). In the video, Singh can be heard saying that he cannot give guarantee that the ongoing talks with China over border issues will end tensions, but he assured the soldiers that "not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world".

Singh, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, visited the North Hill post and was apprised about the situation at the border by senior officials.

"Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there," Singh tweeted along with photographs of his interaction with the soldiers.

It may be recalled that PM Modi had made similar statements during his visit to Ladakh's Nimu in June.

However, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders are continuously attacking PM Modi and the Congress leaders keep on pointing towards a comment by the PM Modi during an all-party meeting called by him to discuss the border issues in June.

"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured". His office issued a clarification but the Congress interpreted this to mean territory had been yielded to China," the prime minister had said during the meeting.