India witnesses record 227 coronavirus COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; total 1,251, dead 32

New Delhi: Even as the population of over 130 crore people have been under complete lockdown since March 24, 2020, midnight to prevent the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading, the confirmed cases by 9:30 PM IST on Monday (March 30) escalated by 227 in the 24 hours to reach 1,251.

Although the Union Health Ministry on Monday evening clarified that the country is still in the 'local transmission' stage but Monday saw India registering the maximum number of cases in 24 hours since the first confirmed positive case on January 30, 2020.

As per the Health Ministry at 9:30 PM IST on March 30, the coronavirus cases in the second most populated country in the world jumped to 1,251 with 32 people succumbing to the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the citizens following 'social-distancing' and lockdown for three weeks from March 24 midnight to April 14 midnight to break the cycle of infection, which some of the most advanced countries of the world including the United States of America, Italy and Spain have been unable to do so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, on Monday said that 'extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions' while interacting via video conferencing with India's heads of diplomatic missions over the coronavirus COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister said that India had taken unprecedented and quick steps in response to the pandemic from mid-January 2020, to reduce the risk of the infection, and thereafter to prevent a large outbreak. This included the world’s largest quarantine and lockdown, implemented by India.

Here's the chronology of COVID-19 cases in India

DATE TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES NEW CASES March 20 223 March 22 339 56 March 24 519 104 March 26 834 140 March 28 918 84 March 29 1024 106 March 30 1251 227

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the global figures by March 30 evening at 11:40 pm had jumped to 7,55,591 positive with 36,211 dead due to COVID-19.

Italy and US have been the worst-hit nations with the former seeing the most deaths (11,591) and the latter having the most number of confirmed cases (1,48,089).