हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Om Prakash Rajbhar

India wouldn't have seen partition had Jinnah been made first PM: SBSP chief OP Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "Had Jinnah been made the first prime minister, the partition of the country would not have happened." 

India wouldn&#039;t have seen partition had Jinnah been made first PM: SBSP chief OP Rajbhar
File Photo

Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday said there would have been no partition had Mohammad Ali Jinnah been made the first prime minister, adding to the row on a remark by Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajbhar made the assertion, in the wake of his poll ally Yadav talking of Jinnah in the same breath as Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru as freedom fighters, triggering criticism from BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Had Jinnah been made the first prime minister, the partition of the country would not have happened," Rajbhar told reporters in Varanasi.

On BJP leaders' criticism of Yadav's remark on Jinnah, Rajbhar asserted, “Read Advani Ji's views, read Atal Ji's views, read the views of country's other well-wishers on the prospect of Jinnah having been made the PM. Why did they praise him?”

Rajbhar was apparently referring to purported statements of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy PM L K Advani on Jinnah in the past.

Yadav had made the remark apparently equating Pakistan founder Jinnah with Gandhi and Nehru while lavishing praise on Patel on his 146th birth anniversary on October 31, raising many eyebrows.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, the SP leader had said, "Sardar Patel understood the ground and he made decisions accordingly. Hence, he is also known as Iron Man.”

"Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle," he had said.

Yadav had also referred to the ban imposed on the RSS by Patel, the then home minister, following the assassination of Gandhi in 1948, saying only he could do it.

Reacting to Yadav's statement on Jinnah, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had said Jinnah was considered a villain in the country and those who are trying to use his name will not get any benefit.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Om Prakash RajbharMohammad Ali JinnahAkhilesh Yadav1947 partition
Next
Story

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for food analyst, food safety officer and other posts, check fssai.gov.in

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Bad condition of Yamuna river on Chhath Puja