IndiaKaDNA

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: Coronavirus pandemic is not only a threat but also an opportunity, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that no one should try to control internet platforms, everyone has the right to bring forward their thought while speaking at Zee News IndiaKaDNA conclave event. Prasad said this warning the social media platforms who were recently found removing contents which urged Indians to stop using Chinese products.

Play

Prasad said, ''India one of the biggest digital markets in the world and a big digital market, no one should try to rule the internet platform,''

 Prasad said, ''India one of the biggest digital markets in the world and a big digital market, no one should try to rule the internet platform,''

Speaking on the ongoing situation, Prasad said, ''System of politics will change in India due to coronavirus pandemic.'' He lauded PM Modi for taking decision of lockdown at the right time. 

Prasad also said that coronavirus pandemic is not only a threat but also an opportunity to come up with new developments.

