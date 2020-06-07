IndiaKaDNA Conclave: False news was spread about trains, Zee News reported truth, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Talking about the issue of running trains even duirng the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while talking to Editor-in-Chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary, said that during the lockdown, the Center provided as many as trains as the states demanded.

Shramik trains were run exclusively for UP and Bihar. Some trains were diverted, but in terms of statistics, the number of such trains was less than two per cent. One major reason for this was congestion of routes. But in this case the false news was reported, glad that ZEE NEWS did not show any wrong news in this matter.

On the topic of travelling via trains in the future, Piyush Goyal said that we have placed a lot of emphasis on safety. "A provision of Rs 1 lakh crore was made in the budget towards railway safety. The effect of this was that there was not a single railway accident in 2019-20. Because of this, no person died during this period. If we look at the figures of the last 20 years, this is a big achievement in itself," he said.

With this, such a blueprint of the future is being drawn that semi-speed, high-speed trains will be seen plying in India within the next 10 years. The railway stations must have been completely rejuvenated. Railway coaches will be better designed to make travel easier for people.

On PM Modi's vision of self-reliant India, Piyush Goyal said that in fact, its distortion should not be interpreted. "The vision of PM Modi is a strong India. India's economy is safe. India's capacity is to increase production," he said.

The purpose of promoting local is not to cut itself from the global, but to strengthen India. This means reducing India's dependence on other countries.