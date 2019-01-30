हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army announces Army Day 2019 competition results

“#ArmyDay 2019 Painting, Photography, Video Making and Slogan writing Competition on theme 'INDIAN ARMY-NATION FIRST' received overwhelming response. Jury has given the results. Our best wishes to all the winners. E Certificates & awards are being posted. Well Done. Jai Hind,” tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Results of Video Making Competition

1: Rohit Bhatt (I)
2: Anoop K (II)
3: Amit Kumar Giri (II)
4: Deepak (Consolation 1)
5: Jatin Sangwan (Consolation 2)
6: Ananthakrishna (Consolation 3)
7: Santanu Kumar (Consolation 4)

Results of Slogan Writing Competition
1: S Hemant (I)
2: Priyarani Gouda (II)
3: Varsha Maurya (II)
4: Rushikesh G (Consolation 1)
5: Nishant C (Consolation 2)
6: Padmja Tiwari (Consolation 3)
7: Diya Saroya (Consolation 4)
8: Ishan Gupta (Consolation 5)
9: Manisha Soni (Award of Merit 1)
10: Madhulika (Award of Merit 2)
11: Mansukh Bhai (Award of Merit 3)
12: P Tiwari (Award of Merit 4)
13: R Joshi (Award of Merit 5)

Results of Photography Competition
1: Chaitanya Singh (I)
2: Benelli (II)

Results of Painting Competition
1: Rohit Gupta (I)
2: Pricipal APS 2 (II)
3: Ritu (II)
4: Deepali Shah (Consolation 1)
5: Alisha Raghav (Consolation 2)
6: Soumily Haldar (Consolation 3)
7: Babita (Consolation 4)
8: Gaurav B (Consolation 5)
9: Madhular S (Award of Merit 1)
10: Meharban S (Award of Merit 2)
11: Vinayak Kohli (Award of Merit 3)
12: Monalisa (Award of Merit 4)
13: Ayan Raghav (Award of Merit 5)

 

