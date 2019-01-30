Indian Army announces Army Day 2019 competition results

The Indian Army has announced the results of Army Day 2019 competition of various activities including painting, photography, video making and slogan writing. The theme for the competition was 'Indian Army-Nationa First'

“#ArmyDay 2019 Painting, Photography, Video Making and Slogan writing Competition on theme 'INDIAN ARMY-NATION FIRST' received overwhelming response. Jury has given the results. Our best wishes to all the winners. E Certificates & awards are being posted. Well Done. Jai Hind,” tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

#ArmyDay 2019 Painting, Photography, Video Making and Slogan writing Competition on theme 'INDIAN ARMY-NATION FIRST' received overwhelming response. Jury has given the results. Our best wishes to all the winners. E Certificates & awards are being posted. Well Done. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/YAnmaCzAok — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 29, 2019

Results of Video Making Competition

1: Rohit Bhatt (I)

2: Anoop K (II)

3: Amit Kumar Giri (II)

4: Deepak (Consolation 1)

5: Jatin Sangwan (Consolation 2)

6: Ananthakrishna (Consolation 3)

7: Santanu Kumar (Consolation 4)

Results of Slogan Writing Competition

1: S Hemant (I)

2: Priyarani Gouda (II)

3: Varsha Maurya (II)

4: Rushikesh G (Consolation 1)

5: Nishant C (Consolation 2)

6: Padmja Tiwari (Consolation 3)

7: Diya Saroya (Consolation 4)

8: Ishan Gupta (Consolation 5)

9: Manisha Soni (Award of Merit 1)

10: Madhulika (Award of Merit 2)

11: Mansukh Bhai (Award of Merit 3)

12: P Tiwari (Award of Merit 4)

13: R Joshi (Award of Merit 5)

Results of Photography Competition

1: Chaitanya Singh (I)

2: Benelli (II)

Results of Painting Competition

1: Rohit Gupta (I)

2: Pricipal APS 2 (II)

3: Ritu (II)

4: Deepali Shah (Consolation 1)

5: Alisha Raghav (Consolation 2)

6: Soumily Haldar (Consolation 3)

7: Babita (Consolation 4)

8: Gaurav B (Consolation 5)

9: Madhular S (Award of Merit 1)

10: Meharban S (Award of Merit 2)

11: Vinayak Kohli (Award of Merit 3)

12: Monalisa (Award of Merit 4)

13: Ayan Raghav (Award of Merit 5)