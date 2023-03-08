Indian Army Celebrates Women's Day In Kashmir's Kupwara

International women’s day is celebrated every year on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. An event was conducted by Indian Army to promote the agenda of women's equality and empowerment in Kupwara. A total of 450 young girls and women from Panzgam's neighbouring villages attended the event that was held at the Girls Higher Secondary School Lunahare.

Ishrat Akhter, a female wheelchair basketball player who has competed internationally and was also instrumental in the formation of J&K's first female wheelchair basketball team inspired young girls to participate in sports by setting an example for them by achieving success in her field despite adversities. The emerging star in sports from Kashmir Tajamul Islam (International Kickboxing Gold Medallist) delivered a motivational talk to inspire the women folk to take up sports as a way of life. She candidly brought out how she faced similar challenges in her house and society, where everyone dissuaded her to take up her passion for sports and how her parents supported her during her journey towards achieving the success she always dreamt of.

The Indian Army in Trehgam & Panzgam has been actively involved in encouraging women to come forward and share the same pedestal with men by establishing and running skill development centres where women are trained to become frontline health workers and develop skills in cutting and tailoring so they can support themselves with such talent.

In the past 12 months, these skill centres have trained over 300 women and girls. Commander Hajipir Brigade complemented the women who have been spearheading this initiative of upskilling other girls and stitching of national flags for sale and distribution and honoured during the event. He mentioned that education is the first step towards women's empowerment and gave away books to all participants.