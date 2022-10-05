Indian Army Cheetah chopper crashes near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh, 1 pilot dead

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has been reportedly crashed on Wednesday, October 5, near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment, while the second pilot is undergoing medical treatment, according to the Army officials.

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed today near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. One pilot has lost his life in the accident: Army Officials pic.twitter.com/5BErWZzRIH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10 AM this morning when the helicopter crashed during a routine sortie around the forward areas of Tawang. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, Indian Army officials said. The reason of the crash is still unknown.

(With ANI Inputs)