Indian Army

Indian Army denies scrapping of TES training, proposes to shift it to IMA Dehradun

The Indian Army said that the space vacated at OTA Gaya will be occupied by a Centre having much larger strength. 

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday denied the rumours of scrapping the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and has proposed to shift it to Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Bihar's Gaya.

"#IndianArmy has proposed Technical Entry Scheme (TES) training at OTA Gaya be shifted to IMA Dehradun. Aimed to optimise training infrastructure at IMA. Talks and rumours of the closure of TES entry is wrong. TES will continue," Army tweeted.

In another tweet, the Indian Army said that the space vacated at OTA Gaya will be occupied by a Centre having much larger strength. 

"Proposal will benefit the local economy, employment and optimise training infrastructure at IMA Dehradun," it added. 

