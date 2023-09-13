trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661785
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY DOG KENT

Indian Army Dog Martyred Fighting Terrorists In J&K, Leaves Netizens In Tears - WATCH VIDEO

Labrador Kent, a hero from the 21 Army Dog Unit, sacrificed her life shielding her handler during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu&Kashmir: In a heroic act of unwavering loyalty and courage, a 6-year-old Labrador named Kent, belonging to the 21 Army Dog Unit, laid down its life while shielding its handler during a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. The incident, which occurred on a fateful Tuesday, stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and dedication of the animals that serve alongside India's armed forces. Kent, a member of the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers to the terrorists when the firing started. She was hit by gunfire but continued to protect her handler until she was killed. 

The encounter in Rajouri resulted in the elimination of one suspected Pakistani terrorist and the tragic loss of an Army soldier. Additionally, three security personnel, including two Army jawans and one special police officer, sustained injuries during the intense gunfight.


The encounter unfolded in Narla village after security forces had launched a search operation in the forested Patrada area. The operation was initiated in response to the detection of suspicious movement by two individuals. Despite the cover of darkness and dense foliage, the terrorists managed to evade capture, leaving behind a rucksack and personal belongings, which were later recovered by search parties.

The security forces swiftly extended their cordon and search operation to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, intensifying efforts to track down the fleeing terrorists. The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by the Indian Army in countering terrorism in the region.

Kent's ultimate sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions made by military animals, whose unwavering loyalty and bravery often play a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of their human counterparts. The memory of Kent's heroism will forever be etched in the annals of the Indian Army's proud history.

Kent’s Death Reaction

One user thanked Kent for her sacrifice and her duty to the nation.

Another user thanked Kent for her service to the nation by sheilding her handler during the shooting. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train