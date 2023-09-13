Indian Army Dog Martyred Fighting Terrorists In J&K, Leaves Netizens In Tears - WATCH VIDEO

Jammu&Kashmir: In a heroic act of unwavering loyalty and courage, a 6-year-old Labrador named Kent, belonging to the 21 Army Dog Unit, laid down its life while shielding its handler during a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. The incident, which occurred on a fateful Tuesday, stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and dedication of the animals that serve alongside India's armed forces. Kent, a member of the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers to the terrorists when the firing started. She was hit by gunfire but continued to protect her handler until she was killed.

The encounter in Rajouri resulted in the elimination of one suspected Pakistani terrorist and the tragic loss of an Army soldier. Additionally, three security personnel, including two Army jawans and one special police officer, sustained injuries during the intense gunfight.

#WATCH | Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit laid down her life while shielding its handler during the ongoing Rajouri encounter operation in J&K. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under… pic.twitter.com/ZQADe50sWK — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

The encounter unfolded in Narla village after security forces had launched a search operation in the forested Patrada area. The operation was initiated in response to the detection of suspicious movement by two individuals. Despite the cover of darkness and dense foliage, the terrorists managed to evade capture, leaving behind a rucksack and personal belongings, which were later recovered by search parties.

The security forces swiftly extended their cordon and search operation to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, intensifying efforts to track down the fleeing terrorists. The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by the Indian Army in countering terrorism in the region.

Kent's ultimate sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions made by military animals, whose unwavering loyalty and bravery often play a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of their human counterparts. The memory of Kent's heroism will forever be etched in the annals of the Indian Army's proud history.

Kent’s Death Reaction

One user thanked Kent for her sacrifice and her duty to the nation.

Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit laid down her life while shielding its handler during the operation in J&K. Thank you Kent



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/GhRaOLCKlE — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) September 12, 2023

Another user thanked Kent for her service to the nation by sheilding her handler during the shooting.