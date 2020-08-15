हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day

Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie get 'Commendation Cards' on Independence Day

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie awarded the Chief of Army Staff `Commendation Cards` on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations.

Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie get &#039;Commendation Cards&#039; on Independence Day

New Delhi: Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie awarded the Chief of Army Staff `Commendation Cards` on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations.

Commendations Cards are given to dogs for good performance while performing the duty.

In December last year, in a bid to increase the operational capabilities of its troops, the Army has developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted stealthily on the Army dogs to receive information about location and strength of enemy from a safe distance.

Equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can spy on the enemy location from close quarters.

The camera and transmitter send the information on the receiver that can be at a safe distance up to one-km from the enemy location.

"The Silent Warriors" as the Army dog unit is fondly called have indeed proven to be an asset for the security forces. They are truly the warriors India needs to stay safe.

Tags:
Independence DayIndian ArmyArmy dogsVidaSophie
Next
Story

Bengaluru violence: Over Rs 20 lakh gold stolen, property worth Rs 50 lakh damaged, alleges Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in FIR
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M38S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Important contribution of daughters in the 'development' of the country!