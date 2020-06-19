Indian Army given adequate power to take appropriate action, says PM Modi on China clashes

New Delhi: After chairing the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 19) addressed the nation and reiterated India’s resolve to protect every inch of its territory.

He said that the Indian Army has been given adequate power to take appropriate action on the border, adding that "today we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land."

"India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," he said.

He also thanked all the political parties for their positive support at this hour.