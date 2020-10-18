Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Xi Jinping asks Chinese troops to get ready for war

Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping directed People's Liberation Army (PL) troops to get ready for war amid simmering tensions with India along Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (October 17) issued a stern warning to China saying Indian Army is always prepared to face any situation.

In an interview to News18, Amit Shah asserted that India will never cede “even an inch” of territory to China. “Every nation is always ready (for war). That’s the purpose of maintaining armies – to respond to any form of aggression. I am not saying this in reference to any particular comments, but India’s defence forces are always ready,” he said.



The Union Minister, however, noted that senior military officials from both the countries are in touch with each other to resolve the LAC crisis. “I don’t find it pertinent to comment as the country’s home minister. But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch even an inch of our territory from us,” he said.

It may be recalled that Chinese president Xi had recently asked PLA troops to "put all (their) minds and energy on preparing for war".

Asked if India needs to revisit its foreign policy towards Tibet and Taiwan in order to put Beijing on the backfoot on its claoms on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said, “It’s not right to discuss this here. It’s a very complex issue with far-reaching implications. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar have cleared India’s position (on China) on the floor of Parliament. I think that’s enough. Talks with China are underway…”

Shah also said that the global community is standing together with India in its efforts to safeguard its borders.“Our intentions are noble and strong. A country of 130 crore people will not bow down to anyone. We are also in the right and have the support of most countries,” he said.