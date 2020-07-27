Indian Army kills Pakistani soldier in retaliatory fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army on Monday killed at least one Pakistani soldier and injured eight others in retaliatory fire along the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, said sources.

The Pakistan Army started firing and the Indian Army retaliated strongly in Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors. The Pakistani soldier was killed in Bhimber while one soldier each was injured in Hajipir, Rakh Chikri and Padhar. Five Pakistani soldiers were injured in a retaliatory fire in Poonch.

Pakistani resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, news agency reported quoting PTI officials. This is the seventh day in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire, they said.

"Around 1030 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said.

Pakistani troops have been targeting forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts for many weeks.